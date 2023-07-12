By Angelo Amante and Kanishka Singh

VILNIUS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Washington on July 27, and the two leaders will discuss issues including the Ukraine war and transatlantic cooperation regarding China, the White House said on Wednesday.

The leaders will also discuss developments in North Africa and Italy's upcoming presidency of the G7 in 2024, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

This will be Meloni's first official visit to the United States since taking office last year.

Meloni confirmed the meeting at a press conference at the end of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, came to power last October as the head of a right-wing coalition.

Italian diplomats have said Meloni wanted to see Biden before deciding whether to pull Italy out of China's Belt and Road (BRI) initiative.

Italy became in 2019 the first and so far only G7 nation to join the hugely ambitious BRI programme, which critics said would enable China to gain get control of sensitive technologies and vital infrastructure.

Italy will have the G7 presidency next year and Meloni said the rebuilding of Ukraine would be a focus for her.

"I see working on the reconstruction of Ukraine also as a way to bet on a future of peace, freedom and Euro-Atlantic prosperity for this nation," she told reporters.

Meloni said support for Africa would also be discussed in her talks with Biden and another feature of the G7 presidency.

Italy argues that more help for nations such as Tunisia is needed to prevent migrants from making perilous attempts to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

"It's not true that Africa is a poor continent. Above all it's a continent that has been exploited," she said.

