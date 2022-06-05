President Biden delivers remarks on domestic jobs report in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the monthly U.S. jobs report, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

 TOM BRENNER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will issue a proclamation on Monday that will allow solar panels to be imported to the United States from Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam without risk of tariffs for a 24-month period, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The action comes amid concern about the impact of the U.S. Commerce Department's months-long investigation into whether imports of solar panels from the four Southeast Asian nations are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments