WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House will provide an update on infant formula supplies on Thursday after President Joe Biden speaks with manufacturers and retailers about ongoing shortages, a White House official said.
Already tight supplies dwindled after Abbott Laboratories in February recalled Similac and other baby formula made at its Michigan plant following consumer complaints of bacteria contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration later cited five bacterial infections reported in babies given the company's formula, including two deaths.
Abbott, the biggest U.S. supplier of milk formula, said testing found one bacteria strain found in the facility was not linked to any known infant illnesses, although it was updating its cleaning and related protocols.
"We take this very seriously," it said on Wednesday. "We know the recall has worsened an already existing industry-wide infant formula shortage in the U.S., and we've been seeing and hearing the stress and despair of parents who are facing empty shelves."
The plant's closure exacerbated pandemic-related supply chain issues causing formula shortages that the FDA has said it is working to address.
Other major formula producers include Reckitt Benckiser and Nestle SA.
Biden will be updated on supply efforts, the White House official said, but did not identify which companies were participating.
Several retailers, including Target Corp, CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance, have limited formula purchases until supplies improve and to prevent hoarding, while New York Attorney General Letitia James has warned against price gouging.
U.S. House lawmakers also plan a hearing on May 25. [L2N2X322B]
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters lawmakers want to ensure it does not happen again, "but right now the baby's crying, the baby's hungry and we need to address the situation right now."
House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro last month sought a Department of Health and Human Services probe, citing a whistleblower report from October 2021.
House Republicans on Thursday criticized the Biden administration's handling of the situation and said a plan should have been in place to address the shortages sooner.
Abbott said it could restart production in Sturgis, Michigan, within two weeks of FDA approval, adding that it is prioritizing production at its Columbus, Ohio, facility and air-shipping formula from its Ireland plant.
The company announced the recall on Feb. 17.
On Feb. 28, the FDA warned of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections in babies fed with formula produced at the Michigan plant. FDA finished inspecting that facility on March 18, and the company responded on April 8, Abbott said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)