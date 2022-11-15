G20 summit in Bali

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of leaders at the G20 summit following the overnight missile strike by a Russian-made rocket on Poland, November 16, 2022 in Bali, Indonesia. Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed their strong support for Ukraine on Wednesday as they met for talks that included the blast that took place in Poland and challenges posed by China, the White House said.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, would fully support Poland’s investigation of the Tuesday blast, the White House said in a statement.

Biden said earlier the missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

According to U.S. officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press reported.

Biden and Sunak also affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, the White House added.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

