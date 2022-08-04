FILE PHOTO: Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 remarks at the White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.

Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo. Biden will continue in isolation.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments