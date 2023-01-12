U.S. President Biden boards Marine One for travel to Kentucky

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the news media before boarding Marine One for travel to Kentucky from the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden criticized House Republicans who have taken control of Congress for backing tax measures that he said would benefit the wealthy at the expense of middle class taxpayers, and make inflation worse.

"House Republicans campaigned on inflation. They didn't say if elected their plan was to make inflation worse," Biden told reporters. "Well, let me be very clear: If any of these bills make it to my desk, I will veto them."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu)

