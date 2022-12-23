FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

 CARLOS BARRIA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Defense Authorization Act, but he voiced concerns about several of its provisions, including one that he said could hamper the administration's prosecution of Guantanamo Bay detainees.

"I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as possible," Biden said in a statement, referring to a provision barring the use of funds to transfer certain detainees into the United States.

(Reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

