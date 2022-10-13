Daily Weather Report Powered By:
FILE PHOTO: Gasoline prices are displayed at an Exxon gas station behind American flag in Edgewater, New Jersey, U.S., June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
