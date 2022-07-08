FILE PHOTO: United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision

FILE PHOTO: An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women?s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

 MARCO BELLO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday urged women to vote this November, saying the fastest way to reverse the U.S. Supreme Court's rollback of abortion rights is to have large Democratic majorities in Congress to pass a law codifying such rights.

"This is the fastest route available," he told reporters at the White House. "It's my hope and my strong belief that women will in fact turn out in record numbers to reclaim the rights that have been taken from them by the court."

He also warned if Republicans take control after the midterm elections they have indicated they would pass a nationwide abortion ban, but said he would veto it.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

