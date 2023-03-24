U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hold a news conference, in Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 24, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States is prepared to "act forcefully" to protect Americans, commenting after the U.S. military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for an attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five U.S. troops.

"Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," Biden told reporters during an official visit to Canada.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Jasper Ward; editing by Tim Ahmann)

