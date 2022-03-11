U.S. President Joe Biden announces actions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden announces new actions against Russia for its war on Ukraine, during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States will revoke Russia's "permanent normal trade relations" status to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The change, which Biden said was being taken in concert with moves by U.S. allies, would pave the way for the United States to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, heightening pressure on an economy on the brink of deep recession.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

