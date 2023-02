SYRACUSE, NY (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States is "going to take care of" a suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been tracked flying across the United States.

Biden made his remarks in response to a question about whether the United States would shoot down the balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis)