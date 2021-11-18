A woman walks past the Beijing 2022 logo that is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights practices.

"Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A diplomatic boycott would mean that a delegation of U.S. officials would not attend the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20.

Activists and some members of Congress from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event.

The U.S. government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang region, accusations that Beijing denies.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Bill Berkrot)

