FILE PHOTO: Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who are subpoenaed by a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol but refuse to testify.

"I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” Biden said when asked by reporters at the White House about those defying the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot.

Asked whether he believed the Justice Department should prosecute those defying subpoenas, Biden said, "I do, yes."

The committee said on Thursday it would convene a business meeting on Tuesday to vote on adopting a contempt report against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump. It said Bannon had refused to cooperate with its investigation.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)

Load comments