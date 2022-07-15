FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) pay respects to Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, the last Medal of Honor recipient of World War II to pass away, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as his remains lie in honor in Washington, D.C, U.S., July 14, 2022. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo