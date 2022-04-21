U.S. President Joe Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine in speech at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden announces an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine as he delivers an update on U.S. efforts related to Russia's invasion, during a speech in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge.

"I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Ted Hesson; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann, Editing by William Maclean)

