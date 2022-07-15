JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he raised the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said he a "good series of meetings" with Saudi leadership, making significant progress on security and economic issues, but that human rights was also a major topic.

"I made clear that the topic was vitally important to me and the United States," Biden told reporters at a news conference.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt, Editing by Franklin Paul)

