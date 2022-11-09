U.S. President Joe Biden holds White House news conference to discuss the 2022 midterm election results in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden leans on the podium as he answers a question about the 2022 U.S. midterm election results during a news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

 TOM BRENNER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia's order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having "real problems" with its military.

Biden told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited until after the U.S. congressional election to announce the withdrawal. "It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military," he said.

He said the withdrawal would allow both sides to recalibrate their positions over the winter, but it remained to be seen whether Ukraine was prepared to compromise with Russia.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments