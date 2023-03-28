WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday continued to call for U.S. lawmakers to enact federal legislation addressing the nation's gun crisis, one day after three students and three adult staff members were killed at a Tennessee school.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said he has already used his executive authority to address the gun issue. The president, on Monday in the aftermath of the shooting, called on Congress to reimpose a ban on assault weapons.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey)