By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's long-delayed nomination of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be ambassador to India advanced in the U.S. Senate, clearing the way for a final vote on confirmation later on Wednesday.

Senators voted 52-42 to limit debate, more than the simple majority needed in the 100-member Senate for the nomination to move ahead.

The United States has not had an ambassador to New Delhi, an important post as Washington looks to India as an essential partner in its effort to push back against China's expanding power and influence, since January 2021.

Biden nominated Garcetti for the post in July 2021 but he was held up partly due to questions about his handling of allegations of sexual harassment against an aide when he was mayor. Garcetti has denied wrongdoing.

Los Angeles mayor from 2013 until a term limit pushed him from office last year, Garcetti is close to Biden and co-chaired his 2020 presidential campaign.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mark Porter)