By Nandita Bose and David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming U.S. debt default Tuesday, as the threat of an economic nightmare prompted Biden to cut short an Asia trip this week.

After an hour of talks, McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters the two sides remained far apart on an agreement to lift the debt ceiling. But he said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week. It's not that difficult to get to an agreement."

Democrats were not as positive about a quick time frame, but the White House called the meetings "productive and direct."

Biden met for about an hour with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries after their aides met over the weekend to try to strike a deal.

Republicans have refused to vote to lift the debt ceiling past its $31.3 trillion limit unless Biden and his Democrats agree to spending cuts in the federal budget. However, McConnell said after the meeting, "We know we're not going to default."

The U.S. government may default on some debts as early as June 1 unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling, and economists fear the country will slide into a recession.

Biden is "optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that neither side will get everything it wants," the White House said.

Biden and congressional leaders' staff have met several times over the past week on the issue. Going forward, the talks will be narrowed for more engagement between House Republicans and the White House, McCarthy said.

Biden, who departs for Japan on Wednesday, plans to check in with leaders later this week by phone, and meet with them upon his return from overseas, The White House said.

White House adviser Steve Ricchetti and budget director Shalanda Young will lead discussions for the administration.

The uncertainty around the debt ceiling prompted Biden to skip stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia after he attends a Group of Seven summit of the world's richest countries in Hiroshima, Japan.

"We've got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time," McCarthy told reporters, saying the Oval Office session had set the stage for future conversations.

WORK REQUIREMENTS

Ahead of the meeting, Biden and McCarthy's aides had discussed the requirements for two key programs that provide food and cash aid to families.

Expanding the work requirements has been a key demand of Republicans, who are also pushing for spending cuts in exchange for their votes to raise the debt limit. McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that his party, which controls the House by a 222-213 margin, would only agree to a deal that cuts spending.

"We can raise the debt ceiling if we limit what we're going to spend in the future," McCarthy told reporters.

Both parties agree on the need for urgent action.

In the past week, staffs for both sides have discussed a range of issues. In addition to work requirements for some benefit programs for low-income Americans, spending caps and changes to energy permitting have been proposed in exchange for votes to lift the limit, according to people briefed on the talks.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal details about closed-door negotiations, said the work requirement talks focus on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously known as food stamps, and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Biden alluded to the negotiations in public remarks over the weekend, saying he would not consider such a move for the Medicaid health program for low-income Americans.

"The president has been clear that he will not accept proposals that take away peoples' health coverage," said White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa. "The president has also been clear that he will not accept policies that push Americans into poverty. He will evaluate whatever proposals Republicans bring to the table based on those principles."

PREVIOUS DOWNGRADE

A similar 2011 standoff over the debt limit led to a historic downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, sparking a sell-off in stocks and pushing the government's borrowing costs higher.

The current deadlock has rattled investors, sending the cost of insuring exposure to U.S. government debt to record highs. A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found that three-fourths of Americans fear a default would take a heavy toll on families like theirs.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, David Morgan and Jarrett Renshaw, additional reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason, Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton; Editing by Heather Timmons and Jonathan Oatis)