WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A debt limit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers including Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.

The meeting was previously scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed.

Aides from both sides have been discussing ways to limit federal spending, as talks on raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling to avoid a catastrophic default creep forward.

