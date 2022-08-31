WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday, a White House official said, as Tehran seeks stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal that is strongly opposed by Israel.

In its own readout of the leaders' call, Lapid's office said they "spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Rami Ayyub)

