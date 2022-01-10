Daily Weather Report Powered By:
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the December 2021 jobs report during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to announce new nominations for top positions on the Federal Reserve Board soon.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw)
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
Colorado Springs City Council deadlocked Monday over the appointment of Stephannie Fortune to fill Councilman Richard Skorman's seat on the board. Who among the 7 finalists should be appointed?
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only