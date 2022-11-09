U.S. President Joe Biden holds White House news conference to discuss the 2022 midterm election results in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he hopes Democrats and Republicans can continue the bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine after Tuesday's midterm elections, in which Democrats performed better-than-expected.

Biden also said he will invite members of both parties to the White House after returning from his upcoming overseas trip to North Africa and Asia to discuss this approach.

