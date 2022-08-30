U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime and his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes Barre

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime and his "Safer America Plan" during an event in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he was sickened by "attacks on the FBI" after the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's home earlier this month.

"It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI," Biden said in an address on Tuesday. Biden added that he was opposed to defunding the FBI.

Trump's Florida estate was searched earlier this month as part of an ongoing investigation into whether he illegally retained government records. He has accused the FBI of a partisan witch hunt, and his rhetoric has led to online threats against the agency.

(Reporting by Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Mark Porter)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments