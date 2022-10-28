Funeral services are held for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings in Baltimore

FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-D) and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the funeral service for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., October 25, 2019. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy

 MICHAEL MCCOY

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday after a home invasion attack in San Francisco put her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, in the hospital.

"The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments