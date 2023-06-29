U.S. President Biden speaks about Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, during brief remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday urged colleges to take into account challenges that applicants face - including racial discrimination - during the admissions process after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-conscious considerations.

The court struck down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.

"The court effectively ended affirmative action, and I strongly disagree with the court's decision," Biden said

"We cannot let this decision to be the last word," he added.

