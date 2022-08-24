FILE PHOTO - MIT holds its Commencement in Cambridge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration would forgive student loan debt for many borrowers and would extend a pause on student loan repayments until Dec. 31 of this year.

Biden said on Twitter his administration would forgive $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants, and would forgive $10,000 for those who did not receive Pell Grants. The plan applies to those who earn less than $125,000 a year.

He said he would deliver remarks on the plan at 2:15 pm (1815 GMT).

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson, writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Rami Ayyub)

