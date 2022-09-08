U.S. President Joe Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine in speech at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden announces additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as well as fresh sanctions against Russia, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with allies on Thursday to underscore continued support for Ukraine, including through security and economic assistance, the White House said, vowing to continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and other leaders also discussed Russia's weaponization of energy and additional steps to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe.

