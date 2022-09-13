FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

 Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is talking with lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Taiwan security legislation, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to working with Congress on this proposed legislation as it works its way through the process," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters when asked about concerns the administration has had with the bill.

He said Washington was "adamant" about its commitment to Taiwan's self-defense.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Rami Ayyub; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

