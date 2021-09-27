Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. The unrelated minors, all from Honduras, are Pablo, 9, Doris, 6 and Marjorie, 11. REUTERS/Adrees Latif TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY