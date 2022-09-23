FILE PHOTO: Granholm speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not considering right now any restrictions on U.S. oil product exports, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday.

Granholm late last month had urged U.S. refiners to build inventories of oil products like gasoline and diesel given high oil prices, warning that if it did not happen the administration would need to consider federal actions and emergency measures. "Restrictions are not being considered at this time," Granholm said when asked about any limits on U.S. oil product exports.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner)

