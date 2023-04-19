Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is reviving bankruptcy preparations, Bloomberg TV reported on Wednesday, as the home goods retailer has struggled with dropping sales and competition from big-box retailers for a while.

Shares of the company pared some premarket gains to trade up about 21% at 41 cents in early trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company in late March announced plans to sell $300 million worth of its shares and once again warned it might have to file for bankruptcy if it cannot raise funds from the sale.

