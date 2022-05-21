Australian 2022 federal election leader's debate, in Sydney

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends the third leaders' debate at the Seven Network Studios during the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Australia May 11, 2022. Mick Tsikas/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government.

"Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said at a televised speech in Sydney.

Morrison added that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.

The capitulation ends eight years and nine months in power for Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison became prime minister in 2018 after several leadership changes.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments