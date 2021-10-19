(Reuters) -Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc's experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill, being developed with Roche, failed to help patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 in a small study of mostly low-risk patients, sending the U.S. drugmaker's shares plunging more than 70% on Tuesday.
As a result, the company said it will not provide data from a larger late-stage study as planned this quarter and instead is considering modifying that trial with a possible data read-out delayed until the second half of 2022.
The news puts Atea and Roche far behind U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc in the race to a pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug last week after it was shown to cut the rate of hospitalization and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease.
Pfizer Inc is due to report data for its antiviral as soon as this quarter.
Atea's shares slumped 70.9% to $11.78 in premarket trading, while Roche shares fell 3%. Merck shares rose 3% to $79.60 before the bell, while Pfizer shares were up nearly 1%.
Atea said the treatment did not show a clear reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral load in the overall population of patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the mid-stage study.
However, the viral load reduced in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions.
Nearly two-thirds of the patients in the study had mild symptoms with no underlying health conditions, with COVID-19 vaccinated patients included in the overall study population, Atea said. The Merck trial did not include vaccinated patients.
Atea said it was modifying an ongoing late-stage study testing the drug in non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 to include changes to the trial's main goal and patient population.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Caroline Humer)