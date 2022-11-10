(Changes headline after company clarifies it did not withdraw its U.S. application for COVID vaccine, but decided not to file the application altogether)
LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is no longer pursuing U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a media call on Thursday.
Demand for vaccines in the country is declining and the market is well served by the mRNA shots, he said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)