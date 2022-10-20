Mohammad Ibrahim, 48, irrigates his floating bed, at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh, August 16, 2022. Bangladesh could lose more than a tenth of its land to sea level rise in two decades, with climate change bringing more extreme heat and rainfall, flooding, erosion and saltwater surges in low-lying southern and southwestern delta, criss-crossed by hundreds of rivers. "I can feel the harsh weather. Water levels are rising. I still can remember I used to play football in the land that now goes under the water during the normal tide,? Ibrahim said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain