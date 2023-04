BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will not stand for re-election in the upcoming elections, scheduled for October this year, he said Friday in a surprise announcement on Twitter.

Fernandez said he would "hand over the presidential sash to whomever has been legitimately elected at the polls by the popular vote."

