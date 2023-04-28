(Reuters) -An apparent drone strike started a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol on Saturday, the Moscow-installed governor there said.

The fire was still burning but it had been contained and no one was injured, Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

"The four fuel tanks that were hit, they are practically burnt out already," he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia invaded the country as a whole in February 2022.

Russian officials have blamed the attacks on Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's armed forces said he did not have any information to suggest Ukraine was responsible for Saturday's fire.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by William Mallard and Andrew Heavens)