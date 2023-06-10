People injured in knife attack in French alpine town of Annecy

A general view of flowers and candles left at the Le Paquier park after several children and adults were injured in a knife attack, near the lake in Annecy, in the French Alps, France, June 9, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

 DENIS BALIBOUSE

PARIS (Reuters) - The suspect in a knife attack in which four toddlers and two pensioners that wounded in the southeastern French town of Annecy on Thursday has been placed in detention, the local prosecutor said on Saturday.

The suspect is under formal investigation for attempted murder and resisting arrest with a weapon, the prosecutor said.

The injured are no longer in a life-threatening condition, Annecy Prosecutor Lise Bonnet-Mathis told a news conference.

