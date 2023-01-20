Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks via video link as German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius meets with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, to discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay