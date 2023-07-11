WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak suspended service between Washington and Richmond, Virginia after a train derailed while traveling near Washington Union Station.

Northeast Regional Train 86 was traveling at a low speed in the tunnel south of the station and remained upright after derailing. No passengers were reported injured and one employee was transported for evaluation. Amtrak said it is inspecting the area and work to re-rail the lead locomotive and coach car before resuming service to Richmond.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)