(Reuters) -Amazon.com's cloud service division Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Sunday its services have recovered from an issue in which AWS users were unable to complete the signup process and were receiving error messages regarding their billing console.

AWS's billing console helps to manage ongoing payments and payment methods registered to AWS accounts.

"The Signup page has recovered and customers are now able to access and complete account signup," AWS said in its status.

Hundreds of users reported issues with accessing Amazon Web Services on Sunday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Separately, Amazon's voice assistant Alexa was also down for thousands of users in the United States, according to Downdetector.com. More than 16,000 users reported issues with Alexa at the peak of disruption, which later have come down to 700, Downdetector data showed.

Users also reported issues accessing Amazon's mobile app.

