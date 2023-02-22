By Howard Schneider and Michael S. Derby

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A solid majority of Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last policy meeting to slow the pace of increases in the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to a quarter of a percentage point, but also said the risks of high inflation remained a "key factor" shaping monetary policy and warranted continued hikes in borrowing costs until it was controlled.

"Almost all participants agreed that it was appropriate to raise the target range of the federal funds rate 25 basis points," with many of those saying that would let the Fed better "determine the extent" of future increases, according to the minutes from the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting which were released on Wednesday.

But as well, "participants generally noted that upside risks to the inflation outlook remained a key factor shaping the policy outlook," and that interest rates would need to move higher and stay elevated "until inflation is clearly on a path to 2%."

Only "a few" participants outright favored a larger half-percentage-point increase at the meeting, or said they "could have supported" it.

Bond yields rose following the release of the minutes and the U.S. dollar also advanced against a basket of currencies, but U.S. stocks pared gains.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note, the government bond maturity most sensitive to Fed policy expectations, rose about 4 basis points from its level before the release to about 4.69%. The S&P 500 index, up by about 0.25% before the minutes came out, fell back to near the unchanged mark on the day.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed policy rate added to bets on at least three more quarter-percentage-point rate hikes at upcoming meetings, with contract pricing pointing to a top federal funds rate range of 5.25%-5.50%.

RECESSION RISK

The minutes showed the Fed navigating towards a possible endpoint to its current rate increases, at once slowing the pace in order to more cautiously approach a possible stopping point while also leaving open just how high rates will ultimately rise in the event inflation does not slow.

"Some" policymakers at the meeting noted there remained an "elevated" risk of a recession in the United States this year as the Fed continues its battle to quash an inflation rate that had soared to a 40-year high in 2022.

The central bank has raised its policy rate over eight meetings from a starting point near zero last March to the current 4.50%-4.75% range.

The policy statement issued on Feb. 1 said "ongoing increases" would still be needed, but shifted the focus from the pace of coming rate hikes to their "extent," a nod to the fact that policymakers feel they may be approaching a rate that is adequate to make continued progress in reducing inflation.

Data since the last meeting have shown an economy continuing to grow and adding jobs at an unexpectedly rapid pace, and making less steady progress back towards the Fed's 2% inflation target.

The minutes showed Fed officials still attuned to the risk they may have to do more in order to keep inflation falling, a hawkish tilt that may come into more precise view when policymakers issue new interest rate and economic projections at a meeting in four weeks.

"Participants concurred that the (Federal Open Market) Committee had made significant progress over the past year in moving toward a sufficiently restrictive stance of monetary policy," the minutes said, describing an economy that continued to grow amid a tight labor market.

"Even so, participants agreed that, while there were signs that the cumulative effect of the Committee's tightening of the stance of monetary policy had begun to moderate inflationary pressures, inflation remained well above the Committee's longer-run goal of 2% and the labor market remained very tight."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)