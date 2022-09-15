FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit in Kyiv, Ukraine September 8, 2022. Genya Savilov/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday air defence systems were a priority for his country as it attempts to protect its cities and towns from Russian strikes.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with the visiting president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine had not yet received a positive response from Israel on the possible supply of aerial defence systems.

Zelenskiy said air defence systems promised previously by Germany and the United States had not yet arrived in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Gareth Jones)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments