Kateryna Shelipova, widow of 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov who was shot dead by a Russian soldier, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's invasion, shows a picture of their marriage inside her house, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Chupakhivka, Ukraine May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado