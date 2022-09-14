FILE PHOTO - Sahar, 17, an 11th grade secondary school student, helps her sister, Hadia, 10, a 4th grade primary school student, with her homework after school at their home in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 26, 2021. Sahar wants to become an engineer, but, for now at least, has to learn at home as best she can. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra