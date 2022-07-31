(Reuters) - Actress Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Lieutenant Uhara in the "Star Trek" television series, has died at 89, her son posted on her Facebook page on Sunday.

"Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away," Kyle Johnson, her son, wrote on Nichols' official Facebook page.

"Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and draw inspiration," Johnson wrote.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

