The Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced plans Thursday for reopening the city’s athletic training center, hit hard by an extended closure, job cuts and furloughs due to financial fallout from the first-ever postponement of the Olympic games, which would have kicked off next month in Tokyo.
“We will start small ... and we will scale up as we feel confident in our systems and our safety protocols that we can in fact provide a safe and productive environment for our athletes to train in,” CEO Sarah Hirshland said.
The reopening at training centers in the Springs and Lake Placid, N.Y., is set to begin June 26. Hirshland said hopes are that the sites will be able to expand to full capacity ahead of the now-2021 summer games.
But “that’s a good case scenario,” she acknowledged.
"It is uncharted territory, so we understand the urgency the athletes are feeling. It’s their nature to want to be training and to want to be competing, so we want to honor that while ... balancing the realities and the risks that still face all of us everyday in this world of COVID-19," Hirshland said.
Reopening was only one issue the board addressed during a meeting conducted by conference call, featuring an agenda of unprecedented questions and hurdles — and new layers to challenges — due to the pandemic.
“I wish I could tell you that this was a humdrum, business-as-usual board meeting, but of course it was not, as we continue to adapt and innovate new solutions in the face of COVID and the delay of the Tokyo games,” chair Susanne Lyons said. “So it was a lively and, I think, very important board meeting.”
The group also discussed the financial struggles, and possible futures, of its national governing bodies, two dozen of which are based in the Springs.
“Those sports are facing extremely difficult times. Many of them receive most of their revenue through events and through membership fees, and most of those have come to a grinding halt during COVID,” Lyons said. “So we have numerous NGBs who have benefited to some extent from the assistance programs, but we are talking about what happens as they become even more financially strained.”
Some of the pandemic twists have yet to be worked out, including the selection process for athletes whose qualifying events were postponed due to the shutdown.
“Some of the rules have to be changed on how we will go about selecting athletes. Not just here in the U.S., but internationally,” Lyons said.
The board also addressed the continuing phased rollout of changes meant to address calls for major overhauls in the wake of sexual abuse scandals that revealed systemic failures in the organization’s stated mission to protect athletes. Plans include the establishment of an independent committee focused on ethics and compliance, as well a new and more rigid certification process for NGBs, Lyons said.
“We will certify NGBs against a specific set of criteria, not just sort of putting out guidelines and saying we very much hope that you will abide by these guidelines,” she said. “We will actually certify them in a very clear way and audit them against those standards as part of our increased oversight.”
Thursday’s meeting was the first official one for new member and former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who joined the board in February and, through “serendipitous fate,” is also one of the nation’s foremost experts on the coronavirus, said Lyons, adding that Murthy's guidance will be key in the organization's reopening efforts.
“It’s very helpful to us as we begin some of our planning for our athletes to return to training, and as we think about how to operate in this new world we all live in,” she said.